St. Jude Dream Home Contest: SC family shares how hospital made all the difference

When you donate to St. Jude you’re supporting world-class medical care and ground-breaking research. In some cases, St. Jude is the only hospital that can figure out what a child is suffering from.

“I had about two weeks of not awful headaches but enough to make you sit a little taller,” said Myra Jackson, 17, about her first symptoms.

Her original diagnosis was Migraines, but that wasn’t it. And she kept getting wrong diagnosis after wrong diagnosis, until her family started working with St. Jude.

“St. Jude was relentless, they said, we’re going to figure this out, and they did,” said Lynn Jackson, Myra’s mother.

What St. Jude figured out is that Myra had a rare form of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. Lynn said it’s so rare there are only 20 documented cases like Myra’s. Lynn said they felt relieved to finally know what they were fighting.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to say they’re not scared of this, they’re not backing down,” Lynn Jackson said.

“It helps when you go in kind of knowing this is what it is and going in saying let’s just get it done, let’s get it over with and be done with it and move on,” Myra Jackson said.

Before they could move on, they essentially had to move from Columbia to Memphis. St. Jude took care of everything. They live in a residential building called Target House for families who will spend more than three months getting treatment.

“I think the word that comes to mind for me is “safe.” Because when you say that somebody has got your back, I really feel like they do for pretty much everything,” Lynn Jackson said.

No family ever receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food. Because the majority of St. Jude funding comes from individual donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on saving kids – regardless of their financial situation.

“You can’t thank the donors enough for what they do,” said Lynn Jackson, but her family does intend to try. Myra is approaching what could be the end of her treatment and they’ve already been in touch with St. Jude representatives about how they can help with the fundraising efforts back in South Carolina.

To enter the St. Jude Dream Home contest click here. Or call 1-800-383-9844.

You could win the 400,000 square foot home in Pooler.