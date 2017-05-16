SpaceX launches heaviest satellite to date

(NBC News) – Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket into space from Cape Canaveral, Florida, carrying a large commercial communications satellite on Monday.

The satellite, weighing more than 13-thousand pounds and sizing larger than a double-decker bus, was deployed into orbit around 8:00 p.m. It is set to orbit around 22,000 miles above earth.

This is the sixth launch of the year for SpaceX and the 34th flight since the Falcon 9 rocket debuted in 2010.

SpaceX typically lands the rocket back on earth after launching, but due to the size of the launch the company instead increased capacity of the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX’s satellite is expected to provide high speed broadband to customers of Inmarsat, a London based communications firm, and deliver mobile communications for ships, airplanes and government agencies.