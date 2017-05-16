South Carolina woman finds bear in backyard

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – A black bear was spotted in the back yard of a South Carolina woman’s home over the weekend. After hearing her dog barking angrily, Kim Ridings looked outside to see a torn up bag of trash.

Kim says she then turned on her outdoor lights to find the source of the barking – a black bear eating her garbage as a snack. The bear was not immediately startled, but left after Kim and her husband took a photo with the camera flash.

The couple reported the bear sighting to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Officials told them to get rid of all food sources in their yard, including trash, bird feeders and pet food, to reduce the chance of future bear visits.