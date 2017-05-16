Parts of Bluffton Parkway closed near Pinecrest Drive after fatal crash

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Bluffton City officials made an announcement last night, May 15, around 11 p.m. that Bluffton Parkway was closed in both directions at Pinecrest Drive due to a fatal accident.

Bluffton Police posted an update on their Facebook page around 2 a.m. today, May 16, announcing that westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway are now open, but eastbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway outside the entrance of Pinecrest will remain closed due to a sink hole.

News 3 will continue to follow this story.