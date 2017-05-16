Our Hometown: Former Georgia Southern & NFL Running Back Andrian Peterson to visit Hesse K-8

This week, the Hesse Bears will have a close encounter with a former Chicago Bear!

Students at the K-8 school will end the year on a high note as they welcome former Georgia Southern & NFL Running Back Adrian Peterson as the guest speaker of their 5th grade graduation this Thursday, May 18, at noon.

Afterwards, he’ll talk to the rest of the school during a mentoring session.

Peterson will also be signing autographs and have copies of his book – “Don’t Dis My Abilities”– which focuses on his triumph over challenges with stuttering.

The last day of school for Chatham County Public School students is this Friday, May 19.