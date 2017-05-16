Metro Police arrest man for 2011 murder

Related Coverage UPDATE: Aggravated assault suspect now charged for murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department Violent Crimes detectives arrested Basheen Hills, 24, for the July 2011 murder of James Griffin, 32.

Around 2 p.m. on July 6, 2011, police responded to a call in the 1700 block of LeGrand Street. Griffin was found in his car, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Detectives have worked tirelessly on this case,” said Criminal Investigation Division Commander Major Richard Zapal. “Our investigators are dedicated to their job, and to doing it well. This is a great example of persistence, and how it can make our community safer.”

Hills is currently in custody in another Georgia correctional facility, serving time for a robbery in connection with a 2012 incident. He is awaiting transport back to Chatham County.