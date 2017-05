BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – The Marine Corps Recruit Depot of Parris Island will be conducting extended live-fire training beginning at 6 a.m. May 17, 2017, and ending at approximately 2 a.m. on May 19.

The marsh and waterways in the range impact area including Archers Creek, Ribbon Creek, and Edding Creek will be closed to boater traffic.

For questions regarding firing times and waterway closures, contact Weapons and Field Training Battalion Range Control at 843-228-3170.