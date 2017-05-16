Does Trump’s early-morning tweet admit he gave Russia classified information?

(WSAV) – Does Trump tweet admit we gave Russia classified information? At 7 a.m. today, May 16, President Donald Trump took to Twitter posting this message:

“As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining … to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism.”

These tweets come the day after the Washington Post reported that Trump revealed highly classified information to senior Russian officials at a meeting last week, putting a source of intelligence about the Islamic State extremist group at risk.

The White House has denied the Washington Post report.