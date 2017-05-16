Chasing A Championship For Coach Carter

By Published:

Savannah, GA – Savannah Christian Head Coach Carl Carter has won over 500 games for the Raiders and was just inducted into the Savannah Sports Hall Of Fame. This year’s team wants to help Coach Carter achieve one more milestone a State Championship.

