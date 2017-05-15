Tractor trailer strikes Garden City church

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – A semi-trailer truck crashed into Good Shepard Lutheran Church as it was headed northbound on Main Street in Garden City. To avoid hitting a stopped car, the driver ran off of the road and into the church.

Police say no one was in the room that the truck crashed into at the time of the accident. No injuries have been reported at this time.

A separate tractor trailer accident earlier this afternoon had traffic shut down for a few hours on Main Street at Highway 80 in Garden City.