SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SCCPSS Transportation Department is soliciting feedback from families to assess the progress of their services this school year. The Transportation Department hopes to obtain valuable information that can help make improvements for the next school year.

SCCPSS urges parents to fill out the survey linked below to make their thoughts known. The survey will be open through Friday, May 19.

SCCPSS Parent Transportation Satisfaction Survey