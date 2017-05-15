Savannah metro honors officers in Police Memorial Day service

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Chatham Metro Police hosted a special service to honor the fifty-one officers who have died in the line of duty since 1868.

Local, state, and Federal agencies throughout Chatham County gathered to pay tribute to the officers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their community. Many families of the fallen officers were in attendance to place a rose at the base of the Police Officer Memorial.

SCMPD hosts this event annually at the Police Officer Memorial Statue on Oglethorpe Ave in observance of Peace Officer Memorial Day.

Peace Officer Memorial Day falls during Police Week, both of which have been in observance since 1961.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s