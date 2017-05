SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Signature Health Care of Savannah started the week off with a celebration of National Nursing Home Week.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby helped celebrate by emceeing their kick-off event, which included a proclamation and a balloon release.

National Nursing Home week started in 1967, continuing to be a great time for neighbors, residents and employees to gather at local nursing homes.