Update: Hardeeville police arrest transitional center escapee

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An escapee from The Coastal Transitional Center in Savannah, Ga. is back in custody. Hardeeville Police captured Terrell Wooten around 9:30 a.m. today, May 15.

Wooten was observed by a Hardeeville police officer on Whyte Hardee Boulevard. After positively identifying Wooten, police found him at the Deluxe Motel. He was captured without incident.

Wooten escaped the transitional center located on Stiles Avenue in Savannah yesterday morning. He is being held at the Jasper County Detention Center awaiting an extradition hearing.

_____________________________________________________________________

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro police are asking the public to be on the look out for an escapee.

Police say 36-year-old Terrell Wooten escaped from the Coastal Transitional Center on Stiles Avenue. They have not released how long he has been at large or if he should be considered a danger to the public or not.

Police believe Wooten may be in route to Macon, Georgia. They urge anyone if you may see or know where Wooten is to call 911.