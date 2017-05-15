Overnight shooting on East 41st Street leaves two wounded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crime detectives are investigating the shooting of Steven Jackson, 38, and John Smith, 32, on May 14 on East 41st Street near Bull Street.

At about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area and found Jackson suffering from life -threatening injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Shortly after, Smith arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

Jackson and Smith are both listed in critical, but stable condition at this time.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912-525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.