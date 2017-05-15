Our Hometown: Deep Speaks young authors showcase tonight

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

Some of our area’s most creative and fearless young authors will take center stage.

Tonight, you’re invited to hear 40 of Savannah’s public middle school students share their original poems and short prose during the Deep Speaks book launch and literary reading series.

The event begins at 6:30 pm at the Historic Savannah Theatre on Bull Street.

Works by the participating students will be published in four anthologies, which will be on sale for $12 each during the event and circulated within the Live Oak Public Library system.

All of the book sales support Deep’s nonprofit creative writing workshops.

Doors open at 6. Admission is free!

For more information, visit: deepkids.com.

 

 

