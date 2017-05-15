Metro searching for missing man

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male who was last spoken to Sunday, May 7.

Jamison Lemons, 28, is a black male standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Lemons has tattoos covering both arms.

Lemons is known to frequent the areas of Margery Street and the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s