Metro searching for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (SCMPD) – The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing male who was last spoken to Sunday, May 7.

Jamison Lemons, 28, is a black male standing 5 feet 4 inches and weighing approximately 130 pounds. Lemons has tattoos covering both arms.

Lemons is known to frequent the areas of Margery Street and the 700 block of Jackson Boulevard.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911, or contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.