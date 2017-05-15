Florida mom accused of DUI crashes with child in car

FLORIDA (WSAV) – A Florida mother is accused of driving drunk and crashing her SUV with her four-year-old daughter in the front seat.

The incident began when Tim Imhoff, a bystander saw Jessica Lynn Watson, 31, at a gas station. He said Watson was stumbling while walking back to her car. The incident escalated after Imhoff confronted Watson, urging her not to drive with the child in the car.

“She took her keys from me,” Imhoff says, “and tried to run me over with her car.”

Florida Highway Patrol reports that Watson headed south on Highway 41, her daughter without a seat belt. Watson crashed her Ford Explorer less than a mile away from the gas station in a home’s backyard, abandoning her SUV at the scene.

Deputies later found Watson and her daughter in the woods. Watson claims to have fled the scene in fear of losing her daughter.