Deep Speaks: Young writers tell their stories, launch new book

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:


Twice a year, Deep Center publishes books featuring stories, poems, and plays of public middle school students who are a part of the organization’s Young Author Project.

Tonight, forty of those students will take to the stage of the Historic Savannah Theatre for the ‘Deep Speaks’ book launch and literary reading series.

Click ‘Play’ to hear Deep Center Senior Director of Programs, Megan Ave’Lallemant, and last semester’s Deep Laureate winner, Krystell Sanchez-Romero describe what Deep is all about and how this program is giving students a voice.

More details:

Deep Speaks

TONIGHT

6 – 8 pm

Savannah Theatre, 222 Bull Street

Seating is first-come, first-served. Doors open at 6pm. The reading will start promptly at 6:30pm.

This event is free and open to the public.

Note: Deep authors are fearless and can write challenging content. Parental guidance suggested.

