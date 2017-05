GLYNN COUNTY (WSAV) – Georgia DOT reports a serious accident in Glynn County on northbound 1-95 and US 17 and SR 25 Spur near Exit 38 near Brunswick.

Right now all northbound lanes are blocked and they are reporting that the scene is not expected to be cleared until around 4 p.m. today.

One fatality has been confirmed with multiple injuries. We will continue to follow this story.