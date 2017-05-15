Animal ordinance changes to help protect pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. – From targeting cat owners to changing shelter requirements for outdoor animals are just some of the changes animal control has put in place to keep animals safe.

“We really tried to define that well because we take a strong stance against any kind of cruelty or neglect and that becomes very neglectful if you don’t have to proper shelter especially here in Georgia,” Kerry Sirevicius, the Chatham County Animal Services Director, said. They need shade; they need some nice fresh water. They have to have access to these things all day long.”

That’s one of the many changes to the animal ordinance recently made by Chatham County.

An effort by county officials who say the old ordinances are reactive and now they’re trying to take a proactive approach.

“It’s to lessen euthanasia in any animals here at the shelter and that’s near and dear to our heart,” Sirevicius said. “We never want to be euthanizing any animals and this ordinance actually makes more stringent rules.”

Rules like having a one-hundred square foot shelter for each dog kept outside.

“Within that, the shelter just has to be insulated, it have to have a roof, three sides and a floor,” i Sirevicius said. “A barrier from the ground so they are not on the wet ground ever.”

Making sure your cats have the proper tags so they’re not picked up by Animal Control is another rule that’s been in place for years, but now they’ve made it stricter. Any cat found without identification will be taken in.

Monday they took in 50 cats alone. There’s an overpopulation and there’s only one way to keep them at bay.

“One of the biggest things you can do to prevent them from roaming is to spay and neuter them,” Sirevicius said. “After a cat gets spade and neutered it gets really lazy. It really doesn’t want to move far from their home.”

Issues like these are what triggered this new ordinance. If you violate it the consequences could be taken all the way to court.

All animal services want to do is keep these animals out of harm’s way.

“Things will change with cruelty and neglect as we will be utilizing the state law and the state law comes with higher criminal penalties with misdemeanors and felonies,” Sirevicius said.

Sirevicius also added she’s heard comments of cats needing to be on leashes while outside, but she wants to reassure you that is not the case.