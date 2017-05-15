Last day for in-person absentee votes in Port Royal Special Election

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – Today is the last day of in-person absentee voting for the Town of Port Royal Special Election. In-person absentee voters can cast their ballot today at the registration office in Beaufort on John Gault Road until 5 p.m.

The following precincts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voting on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 for the Town of Port Royal Special Election:

Burton 1A (Part) – Burton Wells Recreation Center 1 Middleton Recreation Dr

Burton 2A & 2B (Part) – Community Bible Church 638 Parris Island Gtwy

Burton 2C (Part) – Love House Ministries 423 Parris Island Gtwy

Port Royal 1 & 2 – Port Royal Town Hall 700 Paris Avenue

Only voters residing within the Town of Port Royal town limits may vote in the May 16, 2017 Special Election.

Click the link below to take a look at the sample ballot for the upcoming election:

Port Royal Town Council Special Election – Sample Ballot