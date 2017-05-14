Several Animals Killed in Hinesville House Fire

Hinesville — (WSAV)

A Hinesville home was destroyed Sunday afternoon when flames tore through the structure.

The home located on 1400 Forest Lake Drive was fully engulfed in flames when units from the Hinesville Fire Department arrived shortly after 4:30 pm.

Officials say the homeowner had gone to a local supermarket when the fire began in a storage shed connected to the home.

The homeowner had multiple cats and dogs living in the single story wood residence when the fire began. It appears many of the animals were killed. One dog was found alive.