Several Animals Killed in Hinesville House Fire

By Published:

 

Hinesville — (WSAV)

A Hinesville home was destroyed Sunday afternoon when flames tore through the structure.

The home located on 1400 Forest Lake Drive was fully engulfed in flames when units from the Hinesville Fire Department arrived shortly after 4:30 pm.

Officials say the homeowner had gone to a local supermarket when the fire began in a storage shed connected to the home.

The homeowner had multiple cats and dogs living in the single story wood residence when the fire began. It appears many of the animals were killed.  One dog was found alive.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s