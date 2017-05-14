Metro Police investigate several crimes, many aren’t random, should residents feel safer?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Metro Police are still investigating two violent crimes that happened in the past week. Two men were shot to death on Georgia Street one week ago. And, a woman was raped in downtown Savannah over the weekend. Neither case has been solved. But, police say the crimes weren’t random. Does that mean residents should feel safer? Chief Lumpkin says the double homicide on Georgia Street and the rape case downtown all involved people who knew each other. But, experts say residents should still be on alert.

We’ve received several releases from Metro Police in the past week, most of them informing the public that many of the recent shootings they’re investigating are not random crimes. But, crime experts say don’t let the language cause you to let your guard down. Always be aware of your surroundings.

“It’s all about safe behaviors. Don’t become so intoxicated that you’re not aware of your surroundings. If you see something that’s suspicious, call police” says Gerry Long, Retired Major with SCMPD.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects in either case.

If you have any information, call police.









