Police investigating Middleground Road shooting

The following was released from the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department:



Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police’s Violent Crime detectives are investigating the shooting of Chandler Black, 23, on May 12 in the 10300 block of Middleground Road.

At about 11 p.m., officers responded to the area and found Black suffering from serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The actual circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Investigators do not believe this to be a random shooting.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.