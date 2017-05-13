Fighting hunger one mailbox at a time, mail carriers partner with food bank to “Stamp Out Hunger”

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – To paraphrase a little, you know the old United State Postal Service motto, “neither snow nor rain nor heat”, can stop a mail carrier from their delivery. This weekend the weather was not enough for carriers to fight hunger across coastal Georgia.

“Some people are less fortunate and it’s very rewarding to help the next man,” says mail carrier Spencer Baker.

It’s the weekend out of the year the flags are not the only things up on Savannah mailboxes.

“We take pride in doing, to give back a little bit for those that are less fortunate and sometimes might not know where their child’s next meal is coming from.”

For the 25th year, postal workers are picking up and loading in canned goods to “Stamp Out Hunger”.

“It’s a real need and we don’t always think about that because we aren’t in the areas of Savannah of need where you see it, but you talk to the postal workers and they’ll say that’s one of the reasons they love this so much,” says America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia director Mary Jane Crouch.

All of the food donated is delivered to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

“We don’t have as many food drives going on in the community so this really helps us through the summer.”

Spencer Baker like his dozens of coworkers look forward to this day. Door to door, day-to-day, they see hunger affect many around town, but on this day they see the generosity of neighbors.

“Sometimes those folks that don’t really have a whole lot extra to give,it really gives you a boost when you see something in their mailbox..”

As hunger remains a constant issue, Baker will continue to pick up.

“Next week if you want to stick it out there, it definitely is going to go to a worthy cause and it stays local right here in the Chatham county area.”

Last year the pick up drive collected more than seventy-eight thousand food items that go towards feeding the hungry around coastal Georgia.