Despite rain, Bluffton’s Mayfest shines

BLUFFTON, Ga. – Even as gloomy cloud hung above, hundreds took to Calhoun Street once more in Bluffton to celebrate Mayfest.

Traditionally held on the day before Mother’s Day, the Bluffton Village Festival, also known as Mayfest, celebrated 39 years of hosting folks from Bluffton and across the Lowcountry.

The festival, put on by the Rotary Club of Bluffton, featured more than 200 vendors, a puppy adoption program through Rogue Rescue, pie and doughnut eating contests, and more.

“It’s been a great event for the community all these years. You can see today, even after all these setbacks, it’s still a great crowd for people to come out and volunteers have come out to put it on. It really brings the whole community together,” Mayfest Chairman John Kirkland said.

