Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity program designed especially for women who want to learn construction skills and help build homes.

Habitat’s new Women’s Club- Building Family Futures (BFF)- is expected to launch this summer.

The goal of the BFF Club is to raise at least $120,000 (all by women) to build a home during Women Build 2018!