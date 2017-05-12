Update: Investigation continues in death of Appling County man

UPDATE: Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton says the body of Rodger George Cason Sr. has been taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The agency has given their determination into the cause of Cason’s death, but Sheriff Melton says his office will be investigating the case further before making any official ruling. No word on when that announcement will be made.

_______

Appling County (WSAV) – Authorities say a murder investigation is underway in Appling County, after a man reported missing last week has been found dead.

Authorities tell us the body of 67-year-old Rodger George Cason Sr. was found earlier today in some woods at the Bullard Creek Wildlife Management Area.

According to investigators, Cason’s truck was recovered at Deens Landing in Appling County Saturday afternoon.

Appling County Sheriff Mark Melton says the case is being treated as a murder, until his office is told otherwise.

If you have any information, call the Appling County Sheriff’s Office at (912) 367-8120.