LIBERTY, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina police arrest Jonathan Ward, 19, for the murder of his own mom. Police say Jonathan called 911 and claimed he was responsible for the death of his 45-year-old mother, Linda Ward.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley said in a news release that Linda Ward of Liberty was found dead at her home around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say head trauma was the cause of her death but have not released a motive for the killing.