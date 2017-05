SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of an crash on Truman Parkway near Whitefield Avenue, at approximately 10:20 p.m. on May 11.

Ervin Miller, 55, was driving south on Truman Parkway, when he lost control of his vehicle in a curve and went into the median. Miller was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.