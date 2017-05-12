PHOTOS: Naomi King kicks off ‘Increase the Peace Tour,’ speaks to students

By Published:

Naomi King brings “Increase the Peace Tour” to Savannah, May 12, 2017. Photos by Shantez Harrington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Naomi King, sister-in-law of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., kicked off the ‘Increase the Peace Tour’ today, May 12, along with State Representative Carl Gilliard.

She visited several public schools in Chatham County, speaking about the importance of choosing love over hate. King also visited the Chatham County Jail and offered words of wisdom at ‘The New Beginnings Program.’

Despite facing tragedies of her own, King encouraged students to stay positive through life’s most difficult challenges.

