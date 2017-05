Summer and good food go hand-in-hand. But, because it’s warmer and because we’re cooking outside more and cases of food poisoning go way up.

So, before you cook:

1. Make sure your hands and all surfaces are clean.

2. Separate foods to avoid cross contamination between meats and veggies.

3. Make sure you keep cold foods cold. Put them on ice outside.

4. Know to what temp to grill at and use a food thermometer.

