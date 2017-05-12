Our Hometown: SCCPSS hosts 2nd annual ‘Kickball Cup’ fundraiser Saturday

Kim Gusby

Last year’s inaugural event was a huge success! Now faculty and staff from Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will lace up their shoes again this weekend to prove who’s the king of the playground during the 2nd annual ‘Kickball Cup”!

All proceeds go toward the REACH Scholarship Fundraiser to support twelve students who have been named REACH Scholars. The program is sponsored by the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement and is a needs-based mentoring and scholarship initiative  designed to help deserving students reach their college goals.

Come out and enjoy a day full of family fun- with music, games, bouncy houses, concessions and even a dunking booth!

Competition gets underway at 10 am, Saturday, May 13, at Paulson Softball complex.

For more information, call: 912-395-5531.

 

