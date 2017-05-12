New NMAAHC exhibit features work of SSU professor

The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has been open since last September and this month, the museum debuted its first special exhibition.

It’s called “More than a Picture,” and the work of award-winning photographer and Savannah State University professor, Jason Miccolo Johnson, is part of the display.

Click ‘Play’ to watch the interview.

Jason has also joined the Friends of African American Art at the Telfair Museum and will be assisting the group’s new president, Phil Starks, on fundraising and exhibition ideas.

