Mini fashionistas show off designs during high end runway show



We love our fashion here on The Bridge and of course the designers who make wearable art happen! Savannah’s own Stephanie Larck is such a designer. Her mission is to dress people in clothes they feel fabulous in– and she’s teaching local kids to do it too!

This weekend, you can get a first hand look at their creations!

Details:

Mini Jdc’s ‘High End’ Fashion Academy Ceremony

Saturday, May 13

3 pm – 5 pm

1375 Chatham Parkway

Admission: $15 (includes food & drinks)

For more information, call: (818) 482-8428