Last minute gift ideas for cool moms

(NBC News) – Still looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift?

If mom says you don’t call enough, have Alexa do it for you. Amazon’s Echo devices can now communicate with each other and the new Echo Show out this week has video conferencing that could give you and mom more face time.

“If you buy two, Amazon has a sale where you get $100 off, so you could buy one for you one for mom, and at any time you could start a video chat,” says CNET’s Bridget Carey.

If cooking is up her alley, upgrade that old crock pot with a WiFi-enabled slow cooker you can control from anywhere, or splurge on a gadget to do the dirty work with the $700 Neato Robot vacuum.

Finally, for instant fun, the Polaroid Snap makes an instant print and a copy for social media.

Read more: http://cnet.co/2q8dL3W