Hampton Hall hosts Veterans Week where vets can golf for free

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Military can golf for free in the Lowcountry at the Hampton Hall Golf Club’s Veterans Week, honoring our service men and women.

It’s a free round of golf on the Pete Dye course open to veterans as well as active duty from May 21st to the 26th.

A shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 21 is open for all active duty, retired and disabled veterans, as well as tee times afternoon May 23-26.

Military ID will be required, and a $25 cart fee will apply.

There are 240 spots, first come, first served.

Reservations can be made by calling the Hampton Hall Pro Shop at 843-815-8720.