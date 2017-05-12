Hampton Hall hosts Veterans Week where vets can golf for free

By Published:

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WSAV) – Military can golf for free in the Lowcountry at the Hampton Hall Golf Club’s Veterans Week, honoring our service men and women.

It’s a free round of golf on the Pete Dye course open to veterans as well as active duty from May 21st to the 26th.

A shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. May 21 is open for all active duty, retired and disabled veterans, as well as tee times afternoon May 23-26.

Military ID will be required, and a $25 cart fee will apply.

There are 240 spots, first come, first served.

Reservations can be made by calling the Hampton Hall Pro Shop at 843-815-8720.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s