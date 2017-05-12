FUGITIVE FILES: Man Accused of Hitting Person in Back of Head with a Pipe

He took the fight to the next, more dangerous level. Now Savannah-Chatham Metro Police are looking for Antwon Furlow.

“That makes him dangerous not just to the victim but to others out there that could anger him to that point or escalate it to that level,” said SCMPD Violent Crimes Detective John Haubert.

Detectives are talking about Antwon Furlow.

He is facing a variety of charges after taking a fight in the street to the next, dangerous level.

“The fight continued and he struck the victim in the head with a steel pipe,” said Haubert. “Causing severe injuries to the victim along with the victim fighting for his life for several days in the hospital.”

The victim is still recovering. Furlow already facing various charges, now wanted on a new count of aggravated assault.

Furlow is 5’8″ 190 pounds with hazel or “Cat Eyes”.

He is a truck driver who may be in East Savannah – or possibly over the border in South Carolina.

If you can help find Furlow, contact Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Furlow turned himself in the last time he was profiled on tv. Detectives are hoping it will happen again.

“Antwan if you are listening, turn yourself in,” said Detective Haubert. “If not we are going to go out there. We will find you, and you will face your day in court.”