FUGITIVE FILES: Man Accused of Choking Grandmother

He’s accused of attacking a woman holding her grandchild.

Now investigators are asking for your help finding this wanted man on the run.

Kwame Hampton is facing charges of battery and cruelty to children. All for a crime against his girlfriend’s mother.

“(He) grabbed the victim by her neck, threw her to the ground causing strain to her neck muscles and did it all while holding the victim’s granddaughter in his arms,” explained SCMPD Detective Michael Carr.

Hampton left the area and is now wanted again by SCMPD.

“His criminal past is more violent than what he’s being charged with presently,” said Carr. “This is mild compared to what he’s done in the past.”

Hampton is 5’7″ 135 lbs and investigators say he frequents the 1100 block of West 49th street.

If you can help find Kwame Hampton, call Savannah-Chatham Metro Police or Crimestoppers right away at (912) 234-2020.

Remember all calls are anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could eligible for a cash reward.

Detectives say Hampton needs to be caught.. soon.

“It can lead to escalation of violence toward the victim and even though the child is not involved it could get the child hurt next time,” said Detective Carr.