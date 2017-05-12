Former Florida congresswoman may spend rest of life in prison for fraud

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown, a Democrat from Florida, could spend the rest of her life in prison after being found guilty of taking money from a charity that was purported to be giving scholarships to poor students.

The Thursday verdict came after prosecutors outlined a pattern of fraud by the 70-year-old Brown and her top aide that included using hundreds of thousands of dollars from the One Door for Education Foundation for lavish parties, trips and shopping excursions.

She was convicted of 18 of the 22 charges against her, including lying on her taxes and on her congressional financial disclosure forms.

It was the final act in the downfall of Brown, who had represented the Florida district that included Jacksonville since 1993. Brown, a Democrat, was one of the first three African Americans to be elected to Congress from Florida since Reconstruction.