Bulloch County town shuts down water system, issues boil notice

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Town of Portal Water System has shut off water to all customers, issuing a boil-water notice for those in the area. Water system officials claim that a large diameter in need of repairs by Portal Middle High School and Highway 80 is the cause of the shut down.

The boil-water notice was sent to customers as a precaution. According to the Town of Portal Water System, a potential health hazard may exist for those who have experienced water outages or low water pressure.

Before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby food, customers are asked to boil water for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil. The Town of Portal Water System urges customers to continue boiling water until they are notified that the water system has been restored to full operation and that water in the distribution is safe to drink.

Officials expect to have sample results of the water by Saturday morning.

Customers can call 912-865-2561 with any concerns.