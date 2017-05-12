Crews respond to fire at at Bethesda’s wildlife preserve

Southside Fire on site at Bethesda Academy. (Devin Negrete)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Smoke filled the sky after a fire broke out at the Bethesda Academy Wildlife Sanctuary and Preserve around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11. The fire blocked Ferguson Avenue to traffic while crews battled the blaze.
Southside Fire Department arrived and found a barn, shed and two cars engulfed in flames. After an hour and a half, the fire was out.
Officials do not yet know the cause, but they’re taking this opportunity to warn about the dangers of burning right now.

Wayne Noha, Southside Asst. Fire Chief said, “It is very important, do not burn when it’s this dry. Make sure you get burn permits and make sure you have water nearby.”

 

Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) sent a chopper to aid with the fire and Southside Fire stayed  in the area in case of flare ups.

No injuries have been reported.

 

