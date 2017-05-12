SC agents charge Jasper County man for murder

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – A Jasper County man wanted in connection with the May 5 shooting death of Darrell Hamilton has been arrested by agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED).

SLED officials report that Alvin Gregory Mitchell, Jr., 25, was charged as an adult with murder, which carries a penalty upon conviction of death or a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

Mitchell was also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, which is an additional five years to the principal crime.

The Jasper County Detention Center was responsible for Mitchell’s booking. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

_________________________________________________________________________

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Agents of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Divison (SLED) now request the aid of the public to find a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Jasper County.

SLED seeks Alvin Gregory Mitchell, Jr., 25, of the Point South area of Jasper County. The suspect is six feet tall, weighs 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect may be using a white 2007 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina tag NHS106. Mitchell is considered armed and dangerous to the public and law enforcement.

If seen, SLED asks the public not approach Mitchell or the vehicle. Call SLED Special Agent Natasha Merrell at (843) 782-3822 or (803) 737-9000.

_________________________________________________________________________

Yemassee (WSAV) – The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death.

They responded to a wrecked truck on Rosemary and Frontage Roads in Jasper County Friday, May 5.

We’re told they found 31-year-old Darrell Hamilton of Yemassee, slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle, shot to death.

Authorities have not released a possible motive or made any arrests in the case.

If you have any information, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 726-7777.