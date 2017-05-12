Artists vying for crowd-funded microgrant at Stopover event at The Grey

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three local artists are competing for a $500 ‘Stopover in the Yard’/Telfair Museums microgrant to make their art project a reality. It’s at The Grey this Saturday. There’s a pig roast, a live DJ and your ticket also gets you an adult beverage.

Local artist Rob Hessler is part of that competition and will show case his “The One in the Duck Feather Cloak” figure. Check out the video clip to hear his interview.

Tickets for the event are $25 (Children under 10~ $15) and are available on a first come-first served basis the day of the show. Doors open at 11:30am.

Tickets include a seasonally inspired menu prepared on the outdoor grill by Chef Mashama Bailey and your choice of beer, wine or Chatham Artillery Punch. If you just want to come for the concert/benefit, the cost is $15 which includes a drink.

For more information on this exciting new project, visit: http://www.telfair.org/event/art912atthegrey/