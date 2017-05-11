Video: Largest container ship arrives to crowds armed with cameras on Savannah riverfront

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The largest container ship ever to visit the U.S. East Coast arrived this morning, May 11,  in Savannah. Anxious greeters armed with cameras lined the Savannah River in anticipation of the ship’s arrival. The visit of the Cosco Development is part of a new era of bigger ships that can now travel to ports on the Eastern Seaboard with the expansion of the Panama Canal. The ship is nearly 160 feet wide and the length of four football fields. It made history last week as the largest container ship to pass through the Panama Canal.

