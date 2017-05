SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – One listing for a house in South Carolina went viral after buyers read one unconventional stipulation. Randall McKissick, 70, who does not pay rent and has no security deposit, is included with purchase of the house.

According to the original listing, “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenant in the upstairs apartment.”

The home owner is aware of the odd requirement, but keeps his promise to McKissick: a place to stay at no cost.