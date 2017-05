Slideshow: Chatham Parkway high speed chase ends in wreck, arrest

High speed chase on Chatham Parkway on May 10, 2017. Photos by Shantez Herrington. View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Shantez Harrington) (Shantez Harrington) Shantez Herrington

SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – A driver led Georgia Highway Patrol on a high speed chase for miles on May 10. It started on I-16 in Bryan County when a car with Alabama tags was pulled over for a minor traffic violation.

The driver sped off, later crashing on Chatham Parkway. No one was injured. The driver was arrested.