Scammers find new way to steal your information

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Have you received a change of address in the mail and you’re not moving? It could be a scam.

Police said they’ve received a handful of reports from people saying their addresses have changed to somewhere outside of Chatham County.

Right now, officers are seeing this in the Whitfield Avenue area. Police said once the change of address is complete they have access to your bills and other mail with personal information.

Even though this has happened to only a handful of people police want to prevent it from happening to you.

“It’s one of those things when we see something that even has a little bit of a pattern we want to get out ahead of it and make people aware of how they can make themselves a little more protected,” Cpl. Hillary Nielson, with Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, said.

Police warn you to watch your mail pattern. If you stop receiving mail, or want to file a complaint, call the U.S. Postal Service at 877-876-2455.