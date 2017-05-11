Our Hometown: City of Savannah Senior Services celebrates older Americans with annual luncheon

May is Older American’s Month and today, our more ‘seasoned’ citizens are taking center stage at the Savannah Civic Center as the City of Savannah Leisure Services Bureau presents its annual Older American’s Luncheon- Country and Western Fun and Games!

It’s a day full of food, fellowship, and entertainment as more than 800 seniors from around the area come together to celebrate the gift of time!

Special recognition will also be given to local octogenarians, nonagenarians, and centenarians.

News 3’s Kim Gusby will serve as emcee.

The fun start at 9 this morning and ends at 2 this afternoon.

Sorry, this event is not open to the public.